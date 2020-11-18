Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 308,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Entegris were worth $22,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $1,740,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.12 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.