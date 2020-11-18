Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 245.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,531 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $542,849,000 after purchasing an additional 688,981 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,940,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,042,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $178,569,000 after purchasing an additional 226,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equifax by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,976,000 after purchasing an additional 208,640 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

EFX stock opened at $171.95 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.