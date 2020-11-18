Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sonim Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Sonim Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 3.20. Sonim Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 40.31% and a negative return on equity of 111.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonim Technologies by 67.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.