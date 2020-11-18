Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report released on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$21.70 price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.34.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$21.38 on Wednesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 59.22.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

