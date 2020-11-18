Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $128.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

