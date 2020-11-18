Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $122.00 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup from $112.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.73.

Shares of EEFT opened at $130.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 25,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total transaction of $3,262,299.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,382,051.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,463 shares of company stock valued at $12,545,519 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

