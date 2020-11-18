Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.75. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

