Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.75. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 13.57%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ES. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.19.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $60.69 and a twelve month high of $99.42.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eversource Energy (ES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.