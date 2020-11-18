Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) PT Raised to C$37.50

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.47% from the stock’s current price.

EIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$29.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$36.00 price objective on Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.44.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$38.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.27. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 33.12.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

