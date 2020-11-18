Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Raised to $41.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their target price on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Exchange Income from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.62.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.