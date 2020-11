Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) & Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) and Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of Exterran shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Nesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Exterran shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Nesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exterran has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nesco has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exterran and Nesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exterran 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nesco 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exterran currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 218.84%. Nesco has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.66%. Given Exterran’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exterran is more favorable than Nesco.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exterran and Nesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exterran $1.32 billion 0.09 -$102.38 million ($0.78) -4.42 Nesco $264.04 million 0.79 -$27.05 million ($0.72) -5.93

Nesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exterran. Nesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exterran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Exterran and Nesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exterran -17.93% -18.46% -4.93% Nesco -15.19% N/A -5.18%

Summary

Exterran beats Nesco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions. The company also sells parts and components; and provides operation, maintenance, overhaul, upgrade, startup and commissioning, and reconfiguration services. In addition, it designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and installs natural gas compression packages and equipment, such as wellheads, gatherings, residue and high pressure natural gas compression equipment, cryogenic plants, mechanical refrigeration and dew point control plants, condensate stabilizers, water treatment equipment, integrated power generation, and skid-mounted production packages used in treating and processing of crude oil and natural gas. Further, the company sells custom-engineered and built-to-specification natural gas and oil processing and treating equipment; and skid-mounted natural gas compression equipment and pre-engineered compressor units. It serves integrated and national oil and natural gas companies, national energy companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers, as well as oil and natural gas processors, gatherers, and pipeline operators. Exterran Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Nesco Company Profile

Nesco Holdings, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. It has a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,600 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment. The company is based in the Fort Wayne, Indiana.

