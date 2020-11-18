FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $323.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.