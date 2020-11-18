FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FGEN. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FGEN opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.37. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.68.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 287.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,970,662.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,191.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 8.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,035 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 27.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 37.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,511,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,247,000 after purchasing an additional 410,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,092,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

