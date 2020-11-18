Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.08% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $12,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,250 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 191,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,711,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,468,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,306,000 after purchasing an additional 682,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

FITB stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.