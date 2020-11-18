Financial Analysis: Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) versus Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR)

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Freestone Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Drilling Products $19.00 million 0.61 -$940,000.00 ($0.04) -11.38 Freestone Resources $1.16 million 1.67 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Superior Drilling Products has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Drilling Products and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Drilling Products -7.96% -19.37% -7.91% Freestone Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by institutional investors. 47.4% of Superior Drilling Products shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Drilling Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freestone Resources has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Superior Drilling Products and Freestone Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Drilling Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Freestone Resources beats Superior Drilling Products on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc., a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers. The company also manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company. It serves oil and natural gas drilling industry. The company was formerly known as SD Company, Inc. and changed its name to Superior Drilling Products, Inc. in May 2014. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vernal, Utah.

Freestone Resources Company Profile

Freestone Resources, Inc. is an oil and gas technology development company, which engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents. The company was founded on January 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

