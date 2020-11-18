First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $773,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

