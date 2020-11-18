First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Cut by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,867 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,514 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Solar worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,522 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,730,000 after purchasing an additional 211,224 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,667 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,380 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.47.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at $948,133,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total transaction of $39,908.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock valued at $793,342,825. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.