First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in First Solar were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 150.0% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 23.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $592,461,569.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $39,908.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,784.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,158,980 shares of company stock worth $793,342,825. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on First Solar from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.47.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

