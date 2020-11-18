First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 90,217 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,217 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $19,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,122,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,096 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,942,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,350,000 after acquiring an additional 427,864 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $497,904,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Zillow Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,038,000 after acquiring an additional 478,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd increased its stake in Zillow Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd now owns 1,051,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 501,182 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z stock opened at $105.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $119.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

In other Zillow Group news, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 7,589 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $634,743.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,959,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,511,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 37,578 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $3,296,717.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,720 shares of company stock valued at $62,202,069. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

