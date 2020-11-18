First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 926,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Equitable were worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Equitable by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

EQH opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.64. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.