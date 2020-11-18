First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,768,742 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 855,655 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 350,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 346,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,388 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.82.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

