First Trust Advisors LP Has $15.57 Million Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711,218 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Teradata worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 846.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,723,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,649 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 495,787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,655,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,428,000 after acquiring an additional 410,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 323,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 248,759 shares during the period.

Shares of TDC opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradata from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradata from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

