First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,807 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of DaVita worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 265.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 122.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $95,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita stock opened at $113.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $114.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

In other DaVita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $332,049.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $17,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,991,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,278,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,738 shares of company stock worth $18,136,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

