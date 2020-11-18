First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 58.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,679 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.34% of Littelfuse worth $14,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse stock opened at $229.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $235.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.12.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total transaction of $2,245,997.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,791 shares of company stock valued at $13,248,312. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

