First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Switch were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Switch by 1,057.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,232,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,601 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Switch by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,170,000 after acquiring an additional 661,419 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Switch by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,128,000 after acquiring an additional 423,233 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Switch by 239.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 514,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 363,047 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.96. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 152.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $368,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,983.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,070.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 545,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,457,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

