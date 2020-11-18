FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Barclays lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

