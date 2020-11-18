Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

NYSEAMERICAN:FSI opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 million and a PE ratio of 16.43. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

