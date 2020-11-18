FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stake Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.46% of FLIR Systems worth $21,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 124.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 59,259 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,857,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,139,000 after purchasing an additional 277,660 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $4,277,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,398 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $59.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

