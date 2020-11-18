Ford Motor (NYSE:F) PT Raised to $9.00 at UBS Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $6.70 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

F opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,525,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $470,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.2% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,390,123 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 160,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

