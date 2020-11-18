Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $579,709,000 after buying an additional 876,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Fortis by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,454,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,665,000 after buying an additional 590,265 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Fortis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,956,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,122,000 after buying an additional 222,157 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fortis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after buying an additional 154,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Fortis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,858,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,368,000 after buying an additional 669,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

FTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

NYSE:FTS opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.3796 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.52%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

