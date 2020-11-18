Frank Stokes Sells 26,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00.

Frank Stokes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $712,270.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00.

CSTL opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

