Frank Stokes Sells 26,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $1,322,620.00.

Frank Stokes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $712,270.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.04 and a beta of 0.51. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after buying an additional 441,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,438,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

