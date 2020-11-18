Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,083 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Balentine LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $22.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

