Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $39,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSX. Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens upgraded CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.52.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $92.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.