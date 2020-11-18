Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,993 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,997,000. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,426,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

