Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 1,500 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 20.8% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 11,240,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,220,000 after buying an additional 1,933,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 613.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,672,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,996,000 after buying an additional 1,438,435 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 62.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,820,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,323,000 after buying an additional 698,755 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 2,372.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after buying an additional 559,307 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,330,000 after buying an additional 352,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

