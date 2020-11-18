Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 893 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Welltower stock opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

