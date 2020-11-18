frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTDR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of frontdoor in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.57.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42. frontdoor has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 90.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTDR. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,899,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in frontdoor by 324.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 1,181,018 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in frontdoor by 139.9% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,244,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 725,564 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new position in frontdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,645,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in frontdoor by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,901,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,888,000 after buying an additional 536,585 shares in the last quarter.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

