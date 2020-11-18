FY2020 Earnings Estimate for American Equity Investment Life Holding Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – B. Riley dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.70.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $798.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.58. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 152,780 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 100.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 205,827 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 340,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,120,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director David S. Mulcahy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.03%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

