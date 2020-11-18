FY2020 Earnings Estimate for CNO Financial Group, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $21.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

