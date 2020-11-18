FY2021 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Burberry Group in a report released on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.