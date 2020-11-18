FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

NYSE:HXL opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 455.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,977 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $39,202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $31,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 59.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after acquiring an additional 524,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 22,848.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 417,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 415,837 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.