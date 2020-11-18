FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.46 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.45.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAL. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of WAL opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 35,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 11,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

