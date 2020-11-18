FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $10.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.40 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

NYSE:APD opened at $266.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.59 and its 200 day moving average is $272.46. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $31,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

