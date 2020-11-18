FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.93.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.20.

Shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) stock opened at C$31.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.28. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.68 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

