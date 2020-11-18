FY2022 EPS Estimates for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of National Grid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Grid’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGG. UBS Group cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. National Grid has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $1.1285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 113.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 26.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Grid by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Grid by 165.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 14.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 40.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

