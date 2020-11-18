FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Lowered by Truist Securiti

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the company will earn $6.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.97.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BTAI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $51.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.64. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 83.3% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,848,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,140.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

