Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,375.3% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 268,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 250,268 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 595.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 166,362 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 145.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,599 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKC opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.17. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.36.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1178 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. VTB Capital lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Erste Group raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

