Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.73% of CIIG Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in CIIG Merger by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 157,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in CIIG Merger by 146.9% in the third quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 463,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 275,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIIC opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. CIIG Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

CIIG Merger Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

