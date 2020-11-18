Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.43% of Healthcare Merger worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 3rd quarter worth $2,345,000.

In other Healthcare Merger news, major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 172,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,724,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,086,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 41,483 shares of Healthcare Merger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $418,563.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of HCCO opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60.

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

