Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Matthews International by 723.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 346.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews International in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

MATW stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.70. Matthews International Co. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $40.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

